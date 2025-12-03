Bendinger’s 27 lead South Carolina Upstate past Coastal Carolina 85-78 in OT

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mason Bendinger had 27 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 85-78 overtime victory against Coastal Carolina on…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mason Bendinger had 27 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 85-78 overtime victory against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

Bendinger also added five rebounds for the Spartans (5-5). Karmani Gregory scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Carmelo Adkins finished with 14 points.

Gregory’s layup with 10 seconds left forced overtime tied 65-all. The Spartans outscored the Chanticleers 20-13 in the extra period.

Rasheed Jones led the Chanticleers (5-4) with 19 points and six rebounds. Josh Beadle added 16 points, four assists and two steals for Coastal Carolina. AJ Dancier also put up 16 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.