Bendinger scores 15, South Carolina Upstate takes down Western Carolina 78-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mason Bendinger and Karmani Gregory scored 15 points each in South Carolina Upstate’s 78-67 victory over…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mason Bendinger and Karmani Gregory scored 15 points each in South Carolina Upstate’s 78-67 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Bendinger added six rebounds for the Spartans (6-5). Gregory added his 15 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line while he also had six assists. Carmelo Adkins shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds. Learic Davis scored 11 points and Isaiah Skinner 10.

The Catamounts (4-5) were led in scoring by Justin Johnson, who finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Cord Stansberry added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for Western Carolina. Samuel Dada had 10 points and eight rebounds. CJ Hyland also scored 10 points.

Up next

Up next for South Carolina Upstate is a Saturday matchup with North Carolina on the road, and Western Carolina visits Virginia Tech on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.