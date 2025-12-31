Ben Hammond scores career-high 30 points as Virginia Tech overwhelms No. 21 Virginia 95-85 in 3OT

Ben Hammond scored a career-high 30 points to lift Virginia Tech to a 95-85 triple-overtime victory against No. 21 Virginia…

Ben Hammond scored a career-high 30 points to lift Virginia Tech to a 95-85 triple-overtime victory against No. 21 Virginia on Wednesday.

Hammond, who came off the bench, made just 7 of 16 from the floor, but hit 16 of 18 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (12-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast), who have won four games in overtime this season.

Malik Thomas had 26 points for the Cavaliers (11-2, 0-1), who had their six-game winning streak end. Thijs De Ridder scored 22.

There were 17 ties and 20 lead changes in the game. Hammond scored eight points in the third overtime, sparking a 10-1 run that helped the Hokies build a nine-point lead and pull away.

Both teams squandered opportunities to end the game much sooner.

At the end of regulation, both teams missed shots in the final 30 seconds that would have won the game. Then in the first overtime, Virginia led 68-66, but the Hokies’ Christian Gurdak scored on a dunk with about four seconds remaining to force another overtime.

In the second overtime, Virginia Tech led 75-70 with less than 15 seconds remaining. Thomas scored six points on back-to-back possessions before Chance Mallory’s putback at the buzzer tied the game at 78.

Hammond carried the Hokies, who played without injured starters Tobi Lawal and Tyler Johnson and shot just 35% from the floor. Amani Hansberry, Neoklis Avdalas, and Gurdak each had 17 points.

The Cavaliers shot a season-low 36% from the floor, including 10 of 45 on 3-point attempts.

NO. 4 UCONN 90, XAVIER 67

CINCINNATI (AP) — Freshman guard Braylon Mullins made a career-high five 3-pointers and matched his season best with 17 points as UConn beat Xavier.

It was Mullins’ eighth appearance and fourth straight start after missing the first six games with an ankle injury.

Alex Karaban led the Huskies with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Solo Ball scored 17 and Tarris Reed Jr. added 10 points and eight boards. Mullins finished with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

UConn (13-1) improved to 3-0 in Big East play after rolling through a challenging nonconference schedule, losing only to top-ranked Arizona.

Malik Messina-Moore paced Xavier (9-5, 1-2) with 16 points and Roddie Anderson III added 15 off the bench for the Musketeers, who went 4 of 18 (22%) from 3-point range and got outrebounded 42-26.

NO. 6 DUKE 85, GEORGIA TECH 79

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Cameron Boozer had 26 points and 12 rebounds to help Duke hold off Georgia Tech to open Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Isaiah Evans added 17 points for the Blue Devils (12-1), who had fits all day with the Yellow Jackets (9-5). Georgia Tech led 43-39 at the break and by seven early in the second half, then hung close as Duke pushed ahead and came through in multiple late-game possessions to stay in control.

That included Kowacie Reeves Jr. knocking down a 3-pointer that brought the Jackets within 81-78 with 39.1 seconds left. But Boozer responded by calmly knocking down two free throws moments later to again make it a two-possession game, while Evans hit two more with 7.9 seconds left as Duke made its last five free throws to close it out.

This marked the Blue Devils’ first action following an 82-81 loss to now-No. 16 Texas Tech in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20. In that game, Duke blew a 17-point, second-half lead and a double-digit margin in the last 6 1/2 minutes. And this wasn’t any easier, with the Blue Devils shooting 40.6% overall, but just 9 of 32 (28.1%) from distance while missing 11 free throws.

Reeves scored 23 points and hit five 3s to lead Georgia Tech, which shot 67.9% in the first half and finished the game at 53.7% — including 10 of 18 from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech has lost 20 of 22 in the series and hasn’t won in Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium since March 2004.

