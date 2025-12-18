Belmont takes on UC Irvine after Lundblade’s 21-point game

Belmont Bruins (11-1, 2-0 MVC) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4, 2-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Belmont Bruins (11-1, 2-0 MVC) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4, 2-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays UC Irvine after Tyler Lundblade scored 21 points in Belmont’s 83-78 win over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Anteaters are 5-2 in home games. UC Irvine is second in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 35.2% shooting.

The Bruins have gone 4-0 away from home. Belmont ranks second in the MVC with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Sam Orme averaging 6.3.

UC Irvine scores 79.5 points, 10.4 more per game than the 69.1 Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UC Irvine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurian Dixon is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Anteaters. Jovan Jester Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lundblade is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 16.3 points. Orme is averaging 13 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 86.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.