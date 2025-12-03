Belmont takes home win streak into matchup with Richmond

Richmond Spiders (6-1) at Belmont Bruins (8-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -7.5; over/under is…

Richmond Spiders (6-1) at Belmont Bruins (8-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Richmond aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Bruins are 4-0 on their home court. Belmont leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 37.5 boards. Sam Orme leads the Bruins with 6.8 rebounds.

The Spiders play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Richmond has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Belmont scores 87.1 points, 19.4 more per game than the 67.7 Richmond allows. Richmond scores 19.6 more points per game (84.7) than Belmont allows to opponents (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bruins. Orme is averaging 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 55.6%.

AJ Lopez is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Spiders. Aiden Argabright is averaging 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

