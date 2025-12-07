Belmont puts road win streak on the line against Middle Tennessee

Belmont Bruins (8-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-3) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -1.5;…

Belmont Bruins (8-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-3)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hits the road against Middle Tennessee trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Blue Raiders have gone 3-0 at home. Middle Tennessee has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bruins are 2-0 in road games. Belmont is second in the MVC scoring 85.9 points per game and is shooting 51.5%.

Middle Tennessee makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Belmont has shot at a 51.5% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamari Lands is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Alec Oglesby is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Tyler Lundblade is averaging 15.9 points for the Bruins. Sam Orme is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.

