Belmont plays Evansville, looks for 5th straight road win

Belmont Bruins (10-1, 1-0 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-7)

Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Evansville aiming to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Purple Aces are 3-2 on their home court. Evansville has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins are 1-0 in MVC play. Belmont averages 18.7 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Nic McClain with 6.5.

Evansville’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 13.2 more points per game (85.7) than Evansville allows (72.5).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Hemenway is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 6.6 points. Connor Turnbull is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

McClain is averaging 12.1 points, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

