Belmont hosts Evansville following Jones’ 24-point performance

Evansville Purple Aces (2-8) at Belmont Bruins (4-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on Evansville after Tuti Jones scored 24 points in Belmont’s 77-69 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bruins have gone 2-2 in home games. Belmont is fourth in the MVC with 13.4 assists per game led by Jones averaging 3.6.

The Purple Aces are 0-7 on the road. Evansville is eighth in the MVC with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Elle Snyder averaging 6.9.

Belmont is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Belmont allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailyn Banks is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Jones is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Camryn Runner is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Purple Aces. Logan Luebbers Palmer is averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

