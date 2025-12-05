Belmont hosts Belker and Princeton

Princeton Tigers (8-1) at Belmont Bruins (4-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Belmont after Skye…

Princeton Tigers (8-1) at Belmont Bruins (4-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Belmont after Skye Belker scored 26 points in Princeton’s 82-78 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bruins are 2-0 in home games. Belmont ranks fourth in the MVC with 13.4 assists per game led by Tuti Jones averaging 3.4.

The Tigers are 3-1 on the road. Princeton ranks second in the Ivy League shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Belmont averages 69.1 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 66.9 Princeton gives up. Princeton has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Strickland is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 12.4 points. Jailyn Banks is shooting 37.1% and averaging 14.9 points.

Madison St. Rose is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Belker is averaging 15.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.