Belmont faces Middle Tennessee, aims for 4th straight road win

Belmont Bruins (8-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-3)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hits the road against Middle Tennessee looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Blue Raiders are 3-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee is seventh in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Bruins are 2-0 on the road. Belmont averages 85.9 points and has outscored opponents by 18.7 points per game.

Middle Tennessee averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.9 per game Belmont allows. Belmont averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamari Lands is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Alec Oglesby is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Tyler Lundblade is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Sam Orme is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

