Bellarmine visits West Georgia after Williams-Dryden’s 23-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (5-7) at West Georgia Wolves (6-6) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia faces Bellarmine…

Bellarmine Knights (5-7) at West Georgia Wolves (6-6)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia faces Bellarmine after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 23 points in West Georgia’s 103-74 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Wolves have gone 4-2 in home games. West Georgia gives up 80.7 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Knights are 1-5 in road games. Bellarmine is seventh in the ASUN scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 51.5%.

West Georgia’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine has shot at a 51.5% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

The Wolves and Knights match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams-Dryden is averaging 17.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jack Karasinski is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Knights. Kenyon Goodin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.