Bellarmine visits Chattanooga on 3-game road skid

Bellarmine Knights (2-8) at Chattanooga Mocs (4-5)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hits the road against Chattanooga looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Mocs are 2-2 on their home court. Chattanooga ranks seventh in the SoCon with 9.8 assists per game led by Caia Elisaldez averaging 4.2.

The Knights are 1-4 in road games. Bellarmine averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Chattanooga’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 54.7 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 65.4 Chattanooga allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Corbitt is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals. Elisaldez is shooting 48.4% and averaging 14.2 points.

Triniti Ralston is shooting 33.7% and averaging 12.7 points for the Knights. Ava Smith is averaging 7.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

