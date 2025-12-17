Bellarmine hosts Chattanooga after Frison’s 20-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (5-6) at Bellarmine Knights (4-6) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -1.5; over/under is…

Chattanooga Mocs (5-6) at Bellarmine Knights (4-6)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces Bellarmine after Jordan Frison scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 92-78 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Knights have gone 2-2 at home. Bellarmine is seventh in the ASUN scoring 77.6 points while shooting 51.8% from the field.

The Mocs are 1-3 on the road. Chattanooga ranks sixth in the SoCon with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Bowman averaging 3.7.

Bellarmine makes 51.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Chattanooga averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Bellarmine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 20.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. Brian Waddell is shooting 64.8% and averaging 15.3 points.

Frison is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Mocs. Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

