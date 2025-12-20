Bell scores 22, Southeast Missouri State downs Tennessee State 91-82

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marqueas Bell’s 22 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Tennessee State 91-82 on Saturday. Bell also…

Bell also contributed 12 rebounds for the Redhawks (6-7, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Luke Almodovar scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. BJ Ward had 14 points and shot 4 for 10 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Travis Harper II led the way for the Tigers (7-5, 1-1) with 23 points and two steals. Tennessee State also got 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks from Antoine Lorick III. Aaron Nkrumah finished with 15 points and three steals.

