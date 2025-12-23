Bell, Army knock off Binghamton 95-85 in OT

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jaxson Bell scored 24 points, including eight in the overtime, and Ryan Curry scored 23…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jaxson Bell scored 24 points, including eight in the overtime, and Ryan Curry scored 23 points as Army beat Binghamton 95-85 on Tuesday.

Bell had six rebounds for the Black Knights (6-7). Curry made 5 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds and seven assists. Jackson Furman had 13 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Binghamton’s Zyier Beverly threw down a two-hand dunk that made it 76-all in the closing seconds of regulation and Furman missed a turn-around jumper at the buzzer to force OT.

The Bearcats (3-11) were led by Jeremiah Quigley, who posted 20 points, 12 assists and three steals. Jackson Benigni added 19 points and two steals for Binghamton. Wes Peterson also had 18 points and six rebounds.

Bell put up seven points in the first half for Army, who trailed 32-30 at the break. Army outscored Binghamton by two points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 76-76.

Bell went 2 of 2 from the field on the way to their eight points in the overtime.

