Beers’ 26 points, 15 boards help No. 9 Oklahoma roll past Little Rock 103-48

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 26 points and 15 rebounds as No. 9 Oklahoma cruised past Little Rock 103-48 on Thursday night.

Beers exceeded 1,000 career rebounds. The senior center is in her second season at Oklahoma after playing two years at Oregon State. She made 10 of 16 field goals and had five assists in 23 minutes against the Trojans.

Freshman Aaliyah Chavez had another strong game for Oklahoma. The team’s leading scorer had 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, her most efficient game yet.

Zya Vann added a career-high 19 points for the Sooners (10-1), who will revive their rivalry with No. 23 Oklahoma State on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

NO. 19 NOTRE DAME 97, MOOREHEAD 48

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points, and Cassandre Prosper added 20, and both players earned double-doubles for Notre Dame in its win over Morehead State.

The Irish (7-2) started the game going up 20-8 heading into halftime en route to their second straight win. A 15-0 run in the second half saw eight points from Hidalgo, who also grabbed 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

Vannessa de Jesus also scored 16 points for Notre Dame, Prosper added 13 boards and the Irish shot 47% (35 of 74) from the field.

NO. 21 OHIO STATE 94, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 62

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge made 12 of 21 from the field, 9 of 9 from the free-throw line and tied her career high with 33 points on Thursday night to help Ohio State beat Northern Kentucky.

Ohio State (8-1) has won six in a row since a 100-68 loss at top-ranked UConn on Nov. 16.

Ava Watson added 13 points and Kylee Kitts scored 11 for the Buckeyes.

Karina Bystry led Northern Kentucky (3-9) with 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

Cambridge scored eight points during a 26-2 run in the third quarter that gave Ohio State a 64-47 lead with 1:53 remaining in the period. Ella Hobbs hit a 3-pointer that capped a string of 16 consecutive points that made it a 33-point game with 3:30 left in the fourth.

The Buckeyes converted 37 NKU turnovers into 46 points and outscored the Norse 24-11 from the free-throw line.

