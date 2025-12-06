BC rides Payne and Hand down the stretch to avoid upset beating New Haven 67-63

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Reserve Fred Payne scored 18 points, Donald Hand Jr. scored 13 points and Boston College…

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Reserve Fred Payne scored 18 points, Donald Hand Jr. scored 13 points and Boston College dodged New Haven’s upset bid, beating the Chargers 67-63 on Saturday.

Luka Toews scored 12 points in a contest that came down to the Eagles’ (5-5) ability to take better advantage of 3-point shooting. BC shot 40% (10 of 25) to 23% (5 of 22) for New Haven of the Northeast Conference.

Both teams were nearly identical in overall shooting; BC 42% (20 of 48) and New Haven 39% (19 of 49). The Chargers held a slight foul shooting edge going 20 of 24 to BC’s 17-of-23 effort.

Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 16 points, Najimi George scored 14, Andre Pasha 13 and Stefano Faloppa 10 for New Haven (5-5).

Hand’s 3-pointer with 8:34 left to play gave Boston College its first lead of the game at 48-46 and the Eagles never trailed again. Hand scored BC’s last seven points with a jump shot and 5 for 6 from the foul line in the final 53 seconds to seal it.

New Haven led all of the first half and built its first double-digit lead of the game with a 17-7 start in the first eight-and-a-half minutes.

A Toews basket brought BC within 19-18 with 7:08 left before intermission. New Haven closed the half by outscoring the Eagles 11-5 for a 43-33 lead.

