Baylor takes home win streak into matchup with Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (1-9) at Baylor Bears (7-2) Waco, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -35.5; over/under…

Alcorn State Braves (1-9) at Baylor Bears (7-2)

Waco, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -35.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts Alcorn State aiming to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Bears are 5-0 in home games. Baylor is the Big 12 leader with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 3.4.

The Braves are 0-9 on the road. Alcorn State is 0-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Baylor’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Carr is scoring 21.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bears. Tounde Yessoufou is averaging 17.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.5%.

Shane Lancaster is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 0.7 rebounds for the Braves. Jameel Morris is averaging 9.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

