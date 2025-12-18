Baylor plays Alcorn State, looks for 7th straight home win

Alcorn State Braves (1-9) at Baylor Bears (7-2) Waco, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts Alcorn State…

Alcorn State Braves (1-9) at Baylor Bears (7-2)

Waco, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts Alcorn State trying to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Bears have gone 5-0 at home. Baylor is the Big 12 leader with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 3.4.

The Braves are 0-9 on the road. Alcorn State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 10.3 assists per game led by Jameel Morris averaging 2.1.

Baylor averages 88.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 90.3 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Carr is shooting 55.1% and averaging 21.4 points for the Bears. Obi Agbim is averaging 11.2 points.

Shane Lancaster is averaging 11.4 points for the Braves. Morris is averaging 9.8 points and 2.3 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.