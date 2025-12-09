Baylor faces Norfolk State following Yessoufou’s 22-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (4-6) at Baylor Bears (6-2) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays Norfolk State…

Norfolk State Spartans (4-6) at Baylor Bears (6-2)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays Norfolk State after Tounde Yessoufou scored 22 points in Baylor’s 78-71 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Bears have gone 4-0 at home. Baylor is the Big 12 leader with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 3.8.

The Spartans are 0-5 on the road. Norfolk State is the MEAC leader with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony McComb III averaging 3.9.

Baylor makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Norfolk State has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Carr is scoring 21.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bears. Yessoufou is averaging 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.8%.

McComb averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Elijah Jamison is averaging 14 points and 3.7 assists.

