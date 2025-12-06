Baugus and Middle Tennessee host Memphis

Memphis Tigers (4-5) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-5) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays…

Memphis Tigers (4-5) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-5)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays Memphis after Blair Baugus scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 71-65 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Blue Raiders have gone 1-2 in home games. Middle Tennessee has a 1-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 2-0 on the road. Memphis is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Middle Tennessee averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis’ 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (40.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Davis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc. Baugus is shooting 44.3% and averaging 12.8 points.

Chae Harris is shooting 40.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Tigers. Daejah Richmond is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

