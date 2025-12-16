Bates leads Louisiana Tech against Tulane after 23-point outing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-3) at Tulane Green Wave (7-4) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-3) at Tulane Green Wave (7-4)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces Tulane after AJ Bates scored 23 points in Louisiana Tech’s 65-44 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Green Wave are 5-2 on their home court. Tulane is eighth in the AAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Rowan Brumbaugh averaging 3.5.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in road games. Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

Tulane scores 75.5 points, 18.6 more per game than the 56.9 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 46.7% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Williams is averaging 14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Green Wave. Brumbaugh is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Bates is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Bulldogs. DJ Dudley is averaging 11.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.