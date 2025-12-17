Live Radio
Basil scores 19 as Wagner knocks off Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-64

The Associated Press

December 17, 2025, 10:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Binael Basil’s 19 points helped Wagner defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-64 on Wednesday night.

Basil also had six rebounds for the Seahawks (4-6). Eduardo Placer hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. John Awoke added 10 points.

Dorion Staples scored 19 to lead the Hawks (4-12), who have lost six straight. Jaden Cooper had 15 points and Zion Obanla finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

