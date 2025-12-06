Bascoe leads Villanova against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 26-point performance

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-2, 0-1 A-10) at Villanova Wildcats (7-2, 1-0 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4:30 p.m.…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-2, 0-1 A-10) at Villanova Wildcats (7-2, 1-0 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Jasmine Bascoe scored 26 points in Villanova’s 76-69 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Wildcats are 2-2 in home games. Villanova is 7-2 against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 3-0 on the road. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Aleah Snead with 3.8.

Villanova averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Brynn McCurry is shooting 57.4% and averaging 12.0 points.

Gabby Casey is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Snead is averaging 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.