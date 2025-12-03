Bascoe leads Villanova against Georgetown after 24-point showing

Villanova Wildcats (6-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Georgetown after Jasmine…

Villanova Wildcats (6-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-2)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Georgetown after Jasmine Bascoe scored 24 points in Villanova’s 81-59 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Hoyas are 5-0 on their home court. Georgetown is 5-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 3-0 on the road. Villanova scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Georgetown averages 79.0 points, 20.2 more per game than the 58.8 Villanova allows. Villanova averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Georgetown allows.

The Hoyas and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Rivera is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Hoyas. Khia Miller is averaging 10.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.1%.

Bascoe is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brynn McCurry is averaging 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.