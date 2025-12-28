Bascoe leads Villanova against DePaul after 21-point outing

Villanova Wildcats (10-2, 3-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-11, 0-3 Big East) Chicago; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (10-2, 3-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-11, 0-3 Big East)

Chicago; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits DePaul after Jasmine Bascoe scored 21 points in Villanova’s 85-48 win against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Blue Demons are 3-5 in home games. DePaul has a 1-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 3-0 in conference games. Villanova has a 10-2 record against opponents over .500.

DePaul averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.3 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game DePaul allows.

The Blue Demons and Wildcats square off Monday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Timm is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 7.1 points. Katie Novik is shooting 39.8% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bascoe is shooting 40.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Wildcats. Ryanne Allen is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

