Bascoe and Villanova host St. John’s

St. John’s Red Storm (11-2, 1-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (9-2, 2-0 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 12…

St. John’s Red Storm (11-2, 1-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (9-2, 2-0 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on St. John’s after Jasmine Bascoe scored 20 points in Villanova’s 72-55 win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Wildcats have gone 4-2 at home. Villanova ranks fifth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.4 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Red Storm are 1-1 against Big East opponents. St. John’s ranks sixth in the Big East with 16.0 assists per game led by Shaulana Wagner averaging 5.6.

Villanova averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 4.3 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points greater than the 37.3% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Wildcats. Brynn McCurry is averaging 13.2 points, six rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Brooke Moore is scoring 15.2 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Red Storm. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 13.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 63.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

