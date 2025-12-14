Barnett scores 16, Vermont downs Merrimack 66-59

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Noah Barnett’s 16 points helped Vermont defeat Merrimack 66-59 on Sunday. Barnett added five rebounds for…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Noah Barnett’s 16 points helped Vermont defeat Merrimack 66-59 on Sunday.

Barnett added five rebounds for the Catamounts (7-5). Sean Blake added 14 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line while he also had five assists. TJ Long shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Kevair Kennedy led the Warriors (6-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and seven assists. Merrimack also got 12 points from Tye Dorset. Ernest Shelton also recorded 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.