Barnes-Williams leads JMU against Georgia State after 21-point game

Georgia State Panthers (6-8, 1-1 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (9-5, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU plays Georgia State after Ashanti Barnes-Williams scored 21 points in JMU’s 83-74 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Dukes have gone 5-3 in home games. JMU is second in the Sun Belt with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Barnes-Williams averaging 6.4.

The Panthers are 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

JMU’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The Dukes and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is averaging 18.4 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes. Zakiya Stephenson is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Crystal Henderson is shooting 39.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

