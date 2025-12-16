Barnes, Jacksonville State Gamecocks to face Nugent, Saint Louis Billikens on Wednesday

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (4-7, 1-0 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (4-7, 1-0 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces Saint Louis for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Billikens have gone 3-3 at home. Saint Louis gives up 72.5 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 1-3 on the road. Jacksonville State scores 64.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Saint Louis is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Jacksonville State allows to opponents. Jacksonville State averages 64.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 72.5 Saint Louis gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahda Denis is averaging 10.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Billikens. Alexia Nelson is averaging 14.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the last 10 games.

Adriana Jones is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Mya Barnes is averaging 9.9 points and 7.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

