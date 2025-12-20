Barner leads East Carolina against Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (7-5) at East Carolina Pirates (7-5) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina…

Campbell Fighting Camels (7-5) at East Carolina Pirates (7-5)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Campbell after Taylor Barner scored 30 points in East Carolina’s 80-59 win over the Wofford Terriers.

The Pirates have gone 5-2 at home. East Carolina has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Fighting Camels are 1-3 on the road. Campbell is the top team in the CAA allowing just 56.2 points per game while holding opponents to 35.6% shooting.

East Carolina makes 39.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Campbell has allowed to its opponents (35.6%). Campbell averages 67.8 points per game, 1.0 more than the 66.8 East Carolina allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barner is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 14.5 points. Kennedy Fauntleroy is shooting 41.1% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Jasmine Felton is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Ciara Alexander is averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

