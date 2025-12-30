Barkley’s 17 lead East Tennessee State past Citadel 74-49

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Blake Barkley’s 17 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Citadel 74-49 on Tuesday. Barkley shot 6…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Blake Barkley’s 17 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Citadel 74-49 on Tuesday.

Barkley shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 Southern Conference). Brian Taylor II scored 13 points, shooting 3 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Jordan McCullum shot 6 for 10 to finish with 13 points.

The Bulldogs (3-11, 0-1) were led by Christian Moore, who posted 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.