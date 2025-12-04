Barkley and East Tennessee State host South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (8-1) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-2) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

South Alabama Jaguars (8-1) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-2)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on South Alabama after Blake Barkley scored 21 points in East Tennessee State’s 88-71 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Buccaneers are 5-0 on their home court. East Tennessee State is fifth in the SoCon with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Brian Taylor II averaging 4.1.

The Jaguars are 3-1 on the road. South Alabama scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

East Tennessee State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 12.0 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 12.2 more points per game (76.8) than East Tennessee State gives up (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Smith is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 10.9 points and 2.3 steals. Cam Morris III is shooting 64.7% and averaging 15.0 points.

Adam Olsen is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Jaguars. Chaze Harris is averaging 15.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.