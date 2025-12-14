Barker and Pauldo notch double-doubles and No. 18 Tennessee women blow out Winthrop 112-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Janiah Barker scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Mia Pauldo also had a double-double, and…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Janiah Barker scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Mia Pauldo also had a double-double, and No. 18 Tennessee routed Winthrop 112-40 on Sunday.

Barker, a senior forward, made 6 of 7 shots with 3 of 4 3-pointers and made all five of her free throws. She passed 1,000 career points.

Pauldo had 18 points, 10 assists and four steals. Nya Robertson scored 13 points, Talaysia Cooper 12 and Alyssa Latham 10 for the Lady Vols (7-2).

Ryiah Wilson scored 12 points for Winthrop (7-5).

Tennessee’s 39-point second quarter led to a 66-17 halftime lead. The Lady Vols shot 55% overall, made nine 3-pointers and had a 21-0 advantage in points after turnovers. Tennessee added 27 points in the third quarter and led 93-30 heading to the fourth.

Tennessee’s 72-point win came one year to the day since their record-setting 139-59 win over North Carolina Central. In that game, Tennessee set the NCAA record with 30 made 3-pointers and the 139 points established a new program high.

The Lady Vols have won seven of their past eight games.

Tennessee is the third of four major conference opponents on Winthrop’s schedule.

Up next

Tennessee: vs. No. 22 Louisville on Saturday at the Women’s Champions Classic in New York.

Winthrop: at Charlotte on Wednesday. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.