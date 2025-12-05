Bandelj scores 37 points, making 9 of 10 3-pointers, as Cal Poly beats Cal State Fullerton 94-91

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Peter Bandelj scored a career-high 37 points, making a program-record nine 3-pointers on 10 attempts, to…

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Peter Bandelj scored a career-high 37 points, making a program-record nine 3-pointers on 10 attempts, to lead Cal Poly past Cal State Fullerton 94-91 on Thursday in a Big West Conference opener.

Bandelj added five rebounds for the Mustangs (5-5, 1-0). Hamad Mousa scored 27 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Guzman Vasilic shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points. Cayden Ward scored 11 points. The Mustangs were 18 of 37 from the arc.

Jaden Henderson and KJ Garris scored 21 points apiece for the Titans (3-6, 0-1). Landon Seaman had 15 points. Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro added 11 points.

Cal Poly next plays Saturday against UC Riverside at home, and CSU Fullerton will visit Hawaii on Sunday.

