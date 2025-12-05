Bandelj leads Cal Poly against UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5, 0-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-5, 1-0 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5, 0-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-5, 1-0 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts UC Riverside after Peter Bandelj scored 37 points in Cal Poly’s 94-91 win over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Mustangs are 2-0 in home games. Cal Poly is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders have gone 0-1 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cal Poly is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 73.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 86.1 Cal Poly gives up to opponents.

The Mustangs and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamad Mousa is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Mustangs. Bandelj is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Andrew Henderson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Marqui Worthy is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

