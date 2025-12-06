Bandelj leads Cal Poly against UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5, 0-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-5, 1-0 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5, 0-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-5, 1-0 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -5.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays UC Riverside after Peter Bandelj scored 37 points in Cal Poly’s 94-91 win over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Mustangs have gone 2-0 at home. Cal Poly is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders are 0-1 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Cal Poly averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The Mustangs and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamad Mousa is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Mustangs. Bandelj is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Andrew Henderson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Marqui Worthy is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.