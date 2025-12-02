Ballard leads Grambling against Tulane after 20-point outing

Grambling Tigers (3-4) at Tulane Green Wave (5-2) New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -10.5;…

Grambling Tigers (3-4) at Tulane Green Wave (5-2)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -10.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays Tulane after Rickey Ballard scored 20 points in Grambling’s 83-74 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Green Wave have gone 3-1 at home. Tulane is eighth in the AAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Rowan Brumbaugh averaging 3.1.

The Tigers are 1-4 in road games. Grambling is second in the SWAC allowing 74.6 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

Tulane is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.0% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brumbaugh is shooting 42.3% and averaging 19.4 points for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams is averaging 14.7 points.

Antonio Munoz is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Jimel Lane is averaging 10.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.