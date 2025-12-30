Ball State visits Akron following McGuff’s 20-point showing

Ball State Cardinals (9-4, 1-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (3-9) Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays…

Ball State Cardinals (9-4, 1-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (3-9)

Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays Ball State after Keiryn McGuff scored 20 points in Akron’s 94-68 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Zips have gone 2-3 in home games. Akron is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals have gone 1-0 against MAC opponents. Ball State scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Akron makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Ball State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Akron allows.

The Zips and Cardinals face off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Callaway averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Ni’Rah Clark is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Karsyn Norman is averaging 9.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Bree Salenbien is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

