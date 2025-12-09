Ball State hosts South Dakota State after Jackson’s 21-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-5) at Ball State Cardinals (3-6) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-5) at Ball State Cardinals (3-6)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits Ball State after Jaden Jackson scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 84-81 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Cardinals are 2-1 on their home court. Ball State averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jackrabbits are 1-2 on the road. South Dakota State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ball State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juwan Maxey is shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 8.7 points. Davion Hill is shooting 45.5% and averaging 11.7 points.

Jackson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Joe Sayler is averaging 12.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

