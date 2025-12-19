Ball State hosts Byers and Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-0) at Ball State Cardinals (3-8) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-0) at Ball State Cardinals (3-8)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays Ball State after Brant Byers scored 27 points in Miami (OH)’s 83-76 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Cardinals are 2-2 on their home court. Ball State is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The RedHawks have gone 4-0 away from home. Miami (OH) ranks third in the MAC allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Ball State averages 64.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 69.6 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Ball State allows.

The Cardinals and RedHawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juwan Maxey averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 23.6% from beyond the arc. Joey Hart is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games.

Evan Ipsaro is averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 assists for the RedHawks. Byers is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 92.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

