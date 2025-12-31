Baker and Virginia Tech host Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-3, 1-1 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-3, 1-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Miami (FL) after Carys Baker scored 23 points in Virginia Tech’s 79-47 win over the Radford Highlanders.

The Hokies have gone 9-1 in home games. Virginia Tech is 10-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hurricanes are 1-1 in conference play. Miami (FL) is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Virginia Tech’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Virginia Tech allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is scoring 14.1 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hokies. Melannie Daley is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 15.5 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Gal Raviv is averaging 11.5 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

