Baker and Drexel host Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (9-4) at Drexel Dragons (7-3)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces Vermont after Amaris Baker scored 26 points in Drexel’s 95-38 win over the Chestnut Hill Griffins.

The Dragons are 4-0 in home games. Drexel ranks fifth in the CAA with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Mariah Watkins averaging 4.0.

The Catamounts have gone 4-3 away from home. Vermont averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 16.4 points per game.

Drexel scores 66.4 points, 13.3 more per game than the 53.1 Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Drexel gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Dragons. Laine McGurk is averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.6%.

Nikola Priede is averaging 15.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

