Bailey leads Southern Indiana against Indiana State after 26-point performance

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-6) at Indiana State Sycamores (5-4) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-6) at Indiana State Sycamores (5-4)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays Indiana State after Cardell Bailey scored 26 points in Southern Indiana’s 88-74 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Sycamores have gone 4-0 in home games. Indiana State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 1-3 away from home. Southern Indiana is fourth in the OVC with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Tolu Samuels averaging 9.0.

Indiana State makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Southern Indiana has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Scott is scoring 13.1 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 11.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 33.0%.

Ismail Habib is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Bailey is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.