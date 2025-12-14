Bailey leads Incarnate Word against TCU after 28-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-5, 1-2 Southland) at TCU Horned Frogs (6-3) Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-5, 1-2 Southland) at TCU Horned Frogs (6-3)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits TCU after Davion Bailey scored 28 points in Incarnate Word’s 84-83 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Horned Frogs have gone 3-3 in home games. TCU scores 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Cardinals are 0-4 in road games. Incarnate Word has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TCU averages 78.7 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 74.9 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 17.3 more points per game (84.3) than TCU allows to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. David Punch is shooting 55.4% and averaging 13.4 points.

Bailey is averaging 20.4 points for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals.

