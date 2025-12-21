Bailey leads Incarnate Word against Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-6) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-6, 1-2 Southland) San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-6) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-6, 1-2 Southland)

San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays Northern Arizona after Davion Bailey scored 32 points in Incarnate Word’s 69-65 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cardinals are 4-0 in home games. Incarnate Word scores 82.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Lumberjacks have gone 0-4 away from home. Northern Arizona ranks fourth in the Big Sky shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Incarnate Word averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 72.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 74.4 Incarnate Word gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is averaging 21.6 points for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 16.8 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan Abelman is averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Lumberjacks. Isaiah Shaw is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 84.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.