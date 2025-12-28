Bailey leads Charleston Southern against Georgia after 31-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-10) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (13-0) Athens, Georgia; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-10) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (13-0)

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces Georgia after Tyonna Bailey scored 31 points in Charleston Southern’s 93-74 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Lady Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Georgia is 12-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Buccaneers are 0-6 in road games. Charleston Southern is 1-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Charleston Southern has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Charleston Southern has shot at a 37.0% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 33.2% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.2 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Trinity Turner is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey is averaging 12.4 points for the Buccaneers. Caelan Ellis is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 79.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

