Bacchus and North Alabama take down San Francisco 65-63

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Donte Bacchus led North Alabama with 20 points and Canin Jefferson secured the victory with a layup with 16 seconds left as the Lions knocked off San Francisco 65-63 on Wednesday night.

Legend Smiley hit consecutive 3-pointers for San Francisco to tie it at 63-all with 37 seconds left. Mookie Cook missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Bacchus had five rebounds and three steals for the Lions (5-4). Corneilous Williams scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Kevin de Kovachich finished with 10 points.

Cook led the Dons (5-4) with 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. San Francisco also got 11 points from Smiley. Ryan Beasley had nine points.

Bacchus scored 10 points in the first half and North Alabama went into the break trailing 26-24. Williams put up 10 points in the second half.

