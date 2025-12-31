Avila’s 20 lead Saint Louis past Saint Joseph’s 102-79

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robbie Avila’s 20 points helped Saint Louis defeat Saint Joseph’s 102-79 in an Atlantic 10 Conference…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robbie Avila’s 20 points helped Saint Louis defeat Saint Joseph’s 102-79 in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener on Wednesday.

Avila had eight assists for the Billikens (13-1). Quentin Jones scored 17 points, going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line. Ishan Sharma finished 5 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with 16 points. It was the seventh straight victory for the Billikens.

The Hawks (8-6) were led in scoring by Jaiden Glover, who finished with 23 points. Dasear Haskins added 12 points and nine rebounds for Saint Joseph’s. Derek Simpson had 12 points and five assists.

Saint Louis took the lead for good with 12:09 remaining in the first half. The score was 49-40 at halftime, with Trey Green racking up nine points. Saint Louis pulled away with a 12-1 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 24 points. They outscored Saint Joseph’s by 14 points in the final half, as Sharma led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

