Avdalas scores 30 as Virginia Tech pushes past Western Carolina 96-74

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Neoklis Avdalas poured in 30 points to lead Virginia Tech past Western Carolina 96-74 on Tuesday night, pushing the Hokies’ home start to 6-0.

Avdalas hit four 3s and repeatedly stopped Western Carolina’s pushes, including a pair of early second-half buckets that stretched Virginia Tech’s lead to 59-37. His jumper and free throw at 12:50 held the margin at 67-46, and he later buried a 3 with 5:36 left to make it 80-58.

Western Carolina (4-6) leaned on Marcus Kell’s 22 points, including 15 after halftime. Justin Johnson added 15 points and hit a key 3 at 12:19 that cut the deficit to 67-49 before the Hokies steadied again.

Tyler Johnson scored 13 for Virginia Tech (9-2) and knocked down a 3 with 10:41 remaining that reopened a 71-51 cushion. Amani Hansberry had 18 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Western Carolina shot just 42% and went 18 for 30 at the line. Samuel Dada added six points and seven rebounds, and Kell scored Western Carolina’s final field goal, a 3, with 2:59 left.

Ben Hammond’s free throws and Jaden Schutt’s jumper in the final minute closed out Virginia Tech’s 96-74 win.

Up Next

Virginia Tech continues a five-game home stand against Maryland Eastern on Dec. 14.

Western Carolina travels to Georgia on Dec. 18.

